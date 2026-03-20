Grandson Files Nomination to Fill Grandfather’s Vacancy in Davangere South By-Poll

Bengaluru: Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa died at the age of 95 and was the oldest serving legislator of the country when he died on December 14, 2025, now, his grandson Shamanur Samarth takes a plunge into electoral politics by filing his papers to fight the ensuing Davangere South Assembly seat by-poll. Shivashankarappa represented Davangere South Assembly seat in Davangere.

Interestingly, Samarth filed his papers even before the Congress party finalized its candidate for the seat. His father S.S. Mallikarjun is the Minister of Mines and Geology while his mother Prabha Mallikarjun, a Lok Sabha member representing Davangere seat. In filing the papers, Prabha Mallikarjun accompanied Samarth.

After filing his papers, Samarth told reporters he filed his papers exuding confidence in Congress party to field him to fight the ensuing election as a party nominee and clarified he did not file his papers as an independent nominee. His father represents the Davanagere North Assembly seat.

He expected Congress party would field him in the election considering his grandfather Shamanur Shivashankarappa enormous contribution to the party and Samarth stated “My grandfather built the party in Karnataka.”

“I filed papers on the confidence the party would consider him,” he said and stated “If elected, will continue the good works of my grandfather.”

Banking on the image of his grandfather, Samarth said Shivashankarappa is regarded as “appajji” across the State not just in Davangere. After Shivashankarappa passed away, he said, “Many stated they lost their father in a way.”

However, Samarth is facing stiff competition from Congress MLC Abdul Jabbar who is keen on contesting Davangere by-poll. Meanwhile, Minister of Housing Zameer Ahmed Khan reportedly in favour of fielding a Muslim in Davanagere South seat considering Muslims population constitute about 80,000 of about 2 lakh electorate.