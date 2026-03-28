Grading Introduction For Third Language Subjects Instead Of Marks, Says Minister

BENGALURU: Henceforth, marks scored in third language subjects including Hindi, Sanskrit, Tulu, Marathi and Arabic will reflect only grading A/B/C/D instead of marks scored by a student in Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination marks sheet.

With it, 100 marks carried by third language subjects will go and the aggregate marks has been brought down from 625 to 525 now. 625 was the aggregate marks of six subjects including third language subjects. Display of marks scored by a student on other subjects will continue to reflect in their marks sheets.

Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Madhu Bangarappa told a press conference in Bengaluru on Friday third language subjects carried 100 marks in the examination within 625 aggregate marks. From now on, there will be no pass or fail in third language subjects while only grades will be given to the students and grades will reflect in the marks sheet.

However, the Minister clarified only grading has been introduced instead of marks but students have to compulsorily attend the examination.

“Hindi will no longer be a compulsory third language subject. Kannada will continue as a third language subject in schools with Urdu medium of instruction,” said the Minister and stated “The changes effected are part of State Government’s wider effort to bring down examination stress and enhance transparency in the evaluation system.”

From the current academic year, Madhu Bangarappa disclosed free distribution of ‘Moral Science’ textbooks to students to inculcate in them responsibility and ethical values.