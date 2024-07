The landslide, which struck Shiruru village in Ankola Taluk on July 16, left at least 11 people missing. While eight bodies have been recovered, three individuals, including a truck driver and his truck from Kerala, remain unaccounted for. It is suspected that the landslide must have dragged everything to the nearby river.

Compensation has already been provided to the families of those confirmed dead. Minister Vaidya announced plans to compensate the families of the missing as well.

Minister Vaidya addressed the press during his visit to the landslide site, detailing the challenges faced by search operations. “We have compensated the kin of those killed in the landslide and are also considering compensation for the families of the missing. These families are in dire straits; children’s education is at risk, and some may struggle to make ends meet if the missing person was the sole breadwinner. Although rules typically prohibit compensation until after seven years, we intend to provide support now with an undertaking from the families,” he said.

"The search for the missing is complicated by a massive heap of debris, including trees and boulders, carried into the river by the landslide. The strong current and the debris make it nearly impossible for divers to conduct thorough searches. Our divers will continue the operation once the river's current subsides. We have employed all available resources, including the Army, Navy, SDRF, and NDRF teams, along with modern machinery,” Vaidya explained.

Vaidya also criticized the Minister of Highways for his silence on the issue and expressed dissatisfaction with the work done by the IRB.

“I have repeatedly highlighted the issues between Bhatkal and Karwar, warning about potential landslides. This is not about politicizing the issue; precautionary measures must be taken, or the responsible parties will face public outrage,” he warned.