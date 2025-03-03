Governor says Karnataka model of governance being studied by economists around the world

BENGALURU: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Monday stated the Karnataka model of development means creating people-centric economic, social and cultural governance has drawn the attention of the United Nations and the programmes of the State Government such as free travel for women in State owned buses across the State, up to 200 units of free power to households, Rs 2,000 cash benefit scheme for a female head of a family and two others drew appreciation from Head of United Nations.

The Congress party announced 5-guarantee schemes ahead of 2023 Assembly elections in Karnataka and after coming back to power implemented the schemes one after the other.

In his joint address of the budget session starting on Monday, the Governor recalled the recent visit of Head of United Nations by making a personal visit to Bengaluru specifically to learn about the model being in force in Karnataka. Besides, the Karnataka model is being studied by many economists and universities around the world.

Over the 5-guarantee schemes of the State, Governor said Oxford University in its Human Rights Hub blog described Karnataka’s model as "Shining a Light in the Darkness” and “A Blueprint for the World.”

“Many predicted Karnataka would lag behind in development and financial system owing to State Government’s ambitious 5-guarantees programmes but the State Government has proved them wrong,” Governor said and pointed to State’s increasing income and increased private capital flowing to the State in every sector.

The Governor commended the State Government’s programmes, saying “The severity of inequality is decreasing owing to efficient implementation of welfare programmes.” He stated an amount of more than Rs 90,000 crore is being spent on welfare programmes annually by the State Government and more than 1.25 crore families are benefitted from Rs 2,000 cash benefit scheme of the State Government.

Governor expressed satisfaction over fiscal management of the State Government in 2024-25 and stated in the first quarters of the financial year 2024-25, the State’s revenue collection reached Rs 1, 81, 908 crore. When compared with the previous year, he said, the State’s revenue receipts have grown by 13 percent till the end of December, 2024.

“Comprehensive and effective efforts are being made by the State Government to make Karnataka a 1 trillion dollar economy,” said the Governor and stated