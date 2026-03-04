Government Hospital Doctors /Guest Lecturers Among Others Ready To Protest Against State Government Over Non-Payment Of Salaries

BENGALURU: A series of protests against the ruling Congress government planned by various associations including government hospital doctors mainly over non-payment of salaries would be staged in Bengaluru from March 6, the day when Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will present the State budget.

Disclosing this to reporters in Bengaluru on Wednesday, State president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra said government hospital doctors have reached a stage where they are being compelled to agitate over non-payment of salaries by the State Government. The demands of guest lecturers have not been conceded and the lecturers have virtually come on to the streets against the State Government.

Transport employees attached to Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) have not been paid their Provident Fund and gratuity dues forcing the employees to protest in fulfillment of their demands.

In the meantime, he said, drivers attached to 108 ambulance services have suspended their services over non-payment of salaries by the State Government and Anganwadi and ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) are also gearing up to mount pressure on the State Government over fulfillment of their demands.

Continuing on protests against State Government in coming days, Vijayendra said small contractors have pending dues amounting to Rs 40,000-Rs 45,000 crore for the past 34 months and over the delay in settling their dues, some contractors have taken drastic steps to end their lives by way of suicide.

To make matters worse, the BJP President said civic workers in Bengaluru are readying to stage a protest to add woes to the existing garbage crisis in Bengaluru.

“The Congress government has completely failed to deliver the goods while the law-and-order situation collapsed leading to disorder in the society,” alleged the BJP Chief.