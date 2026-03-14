Government Fulfilling Promises With UKP Land Compensation: CM

BAGALKOT: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said funds have been allocated in the state budget for land compensation under Phase III of the Upper Krishna Project, and additional funds will be arranged if required, reiterating that the Congress government fulfils the promises it makes.

He was speaking after launching the distribution of compensation to landowners whose land has been acquired for the UKP Phase III irrigation project, laying the foundation stone for the Bagalkot Medical College and Research Institute and inaugurating various development works.

Siddaramaiah said that during the BJP’s tenure, there was little interest in providing compensation under the Upper Krishna Project, which discouraged farmers from giving their land. The Congress government has now decided to pay land compensation in a single instalment to farmers.

“Funds have been allocated in the current budget for land compensation under Phase III of the Upper Krishna Project, and additional funds would also be arranged if required. The government has decided to provide Rs 40 lakh per acre for irrigated land and Rs 30 lakh per acre for dry land to farmers who voluntarily give up their land,” Siddaramaiah stated.

He alleged that the BJP is spreading misinformation about the issue.

Siddaramaiah said that Rs 446 crore is being distributed as compensation for 900 acres of land across eight villages coming under the Upper Krishna Project. He reiterated that the Congress government fulfils the promises it makes.

“Despite repeated appeals to the Centre, necessary approvals for several irrigation projects, including the Upper Krishna Project and the Mahadayi Project, have not yet been granted by the Union government,” he said.

Nevertheless, he assured that the state government is making efforts to ensure justice for the people of north Karnataka and remains committed to addressing the regional imbalance in the region.

The Chief Minister said the government is giving equal priority to guarantee schemes and development works, dismissing allegations by the BJP that the guarantees have left the government with no funds for development.

He said around Rs 50,000 crore is being spent annually on guarantee schemes, and so far, Rs 1.22 lakh crore has been spent on them.

Siddaramaiah said the government intends to establish medical colleges and trauma centres in every district, adding that steps have already been taken in around 25 districts.

He also announced that efforts would be made to establish a super-speciality hospital in Bagalkot next year.