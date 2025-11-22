Gold Bars Robbed From Kerala Goldsmith Inside Bandipur Tiger Reserve

Bengaluru: About 12 unidentified persons waylaid a jeweler/goldsmith belonging to Kerala near Moolehole forest check-post in Bandipur National Park of Gundlupet taluk in Chamarajanagar and fled with 1800 gram of gold bar of 24 carat and another 518 grams of 22 carat.

The Kerala jeweller/goldsmith is identified as Vinu (49) a resident of Calicut and the incident occurred on November 20 at around 7.30 pm. However, the victim lodged a complaint with Gundlupet police on Saturday.

It is said Vinu was travelling in a car after purchasing gold from Mandya and on reaching Moolehole forest check-post, unidentified persons followed him in two cars before they intercepted the car in which Vinu was travelling. The car was driven by Sameer. The unidentified persons waylaid the car of Vinu where mobile network is weak or has no signal in the area.

After striking gold bars from Vinu, the gang fled the scene with the car in which Vinu was travelling. The car belonging to Vinu was abandoned on Virajpet road in Mysuru.

Chamarajnagar Superintendent of Police Dr B.T. Kavitha inspected the spot at Moolehole forest check-post and later told reporters verification of gold purchase made by Vinu is underway. Vinu submitted documents related to his gold purchase. Investigations are on.