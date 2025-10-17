GO Soon to Regulate Use of Govt Schools, Colleges: Karnataka Cabinet

Bengaluru:A detailed Government Order (GO) will be issued shortly to regulate proper use of public properties including government schools and colleges, was one of the decisions taken by the State cabinet meeting on Thursday in Bengaluru. The GO is to regulate the associations/ organisations to conduct activities as per law on government lands including educational institutions.

Briefing media persons after the meeting, Minister of Law and Parliamentary Affairs H.K. Patil stated the cabinet decided to direct the all concerned departments to issue the GO in this regard. “There was no clarity on the conduct of activities on government spaces, so far, which made the State cabinet to arrive at a decision to issue a GO,” Patil said.



In reply to a query whether the cabinet meeting came after Minister of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge seeking a ban on activities of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in government spaces including schools/colleges, temples under Muzrai, State protected monuments among others, Patil said “It is one of the reasons.”



Whether GO aimed at curbing RSS activities, Patil said “It is your opinion” and stated “The cabinet took a decision based on complaints of misuse of public places by many associations and criticism over allowing government spaces for activities of private associations.”



However, the Minister made it clear “If any private associations/organisations plan to conduct their activities in public places then they have to seek permission from competent authorities.”