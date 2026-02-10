Global Cooperation Vital For Healthcare, Says Dr Patil At WHX Dubai 2026

Raichur: Karnataka Minister for Medical Education and Raichur district in-charge Dr Sharan Prakash Patil, who is attending the WHX Dubai 2026, said that building a strong nation and State requires greater emphasis on protecting public health and called upon the global health community to work together to improve health outcomes worldwide.

Dr Patil highlighted Karnataka’s progress in the health sector. He said that safeguarding human health should rise above boundaries.

“There should be no barriers or borders when addressing humanity’s health challenges. A healthier population ultimately leads to a healthier nation,” the minister said, stressing the need for international cooperation in strengthening healthcare systems.

During his visit to the exhibition, the minister toured the Aster DM Healthcare pavilion and lauded the group’s integrated healthcare delivery model and its strong presence across the GCC region and India. He was briefed by Aster founder Dr Azad Moopen and Alisha Moopen on the company’s comprehensive healthcare ecosystem. UAE Minister for Health and Prevention Ahmed Al Sayegh was also present at the interaction.

According to a press statement Dr Patil later inaugurated Thumbay Medicity at the Thumbay Medical Centre in the presence of Thumbay Group Founder President Dr Thumbay Moideen and Karnataka State Allied Healthcare Council chairperson Dr UT Ifthikar.