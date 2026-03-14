Gas Shortage Alters Menus In Coastal Eateries

MANGALURU: The ongoing ‘gas trouble’ linked to the conflict in West Asia has begun to affect hotels and paying guest (PG) accommodations across coastal Karnataka, though there has been no major disruption so far. While large hotels and most PGs continue to function, many establishments have started altering their menus and making alternative arrangements due to limited availability of commercial gas.

Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, which host several universities and educational institutions, attract students from across the country and abroad. While many stay in hostels, a large number live in PG accommodations, houses and rooms rely on nearby eateries for their daily meals.

According to sources, the shortage of cooking gas has begun to affect some private PGs in Manipal, prompting them to make minor changes to their menu. In one of the places inmates were reportedly served bread for breakfast on Saturday morning, with PG operators assuring them that the food would be normal in a day with alternative arrangements.

In Manipal and Udupi, where students and tourists depend heavily on local eateries, some smaller hotels near Udupi Sri Krishna Matha have reportedly shut temporarily due to the non-availability of commercial gas. Larger establishments, however, remain open, though several have modified their menus.

Some hotels have reportedly stopped serving certain lunch items or replaced them with simpler dishes. A few establishments that usually serve North Indian meals have temporarily withdrawn thali options. Non-vegetarian outlets have also curtailed items such as tandoor preparations and grilled chicken.

Customers also said that items like rotis and hot idlis were not available in some hotels.

“Dosa items are also affected. Some hotels have stopped serving masala dosa, uthappam and tomato omelettes as they require more gas for preparation. Hotels are managing by rationing the gas they have or arranging limited supplies. None of the major hotels have closed, but many have made menu changes as a precaution,” said Arun Kumar, a resident of Udupi.

Reports also suggest that some hotels in Udupi have begun switching to firewood for cooking to cope with the shortage.

Social media stated that in Manipal some outlets near MAHE are down to offering Pav Bhaji.

However, university sources said the situation on campuses remains unaffected. -

“There is no major impact in Manipal. Food services on the campus are functioning normally. Outside the campus there may be some minor changes in menus, but overall there is no serious problem,” a university source said.

Gas suppliers said that they are giving priority to hostels, PGs and hospitals.

In Dakshina Kannada district too, the situation appears similar.

“At Deralakatte village, situated near institutions such as Nitte and Yenepoya, there is no major change in hotel food so far. At Mudipu, where the Infosys campus is located, eateries are said to have shifted to firewood. At a place near Kotekar one hotel has reportedly downed its shutter temporarily,” an employee of a private organisation said.

Surathkal and Mukka, which host institutions such as NITK and Srinivas University, have not witnessed major disruption either, with hotels continuing to serve both students and the public.

“At present we are somehow making arrangements and providing food to our customers and students. If the situation worsens, we may have to make further changes,” said a hotel owner who runs both vegetarian and non-vegetarian outlets and requested anonymity.

Meanwhile, there are also reports that some fishing boats are facing difficulties due to the shortage of commercial gas.

Multi day fishing boats usually carry gas cylinders while venturing into the sea for several days, and sources said that the non-availability of gas has forced some boats to delay their trips.