Gang Attempts To Molest Woman In Bengaluru Rural, Caught on CCTV

Bengaluru:A group of drunk men allegedly tried to molest a woman walking on the road in Anekal taluk of Bengaluru Rural district on Sunday evening. However, the woman managed to escape from the gang and reach home. The gang intercepting the woman has been caught on camera.



The victim lodged a police complaint after the incident and police are investigating the complaint. The victim met police officers at the police station on Monday and told reporters that police have assured her to initiate stern action against the accused persons and put the accused persons behind the bars.



A week back, the victim shifted to a new house in Anekal and on Sunday evening at around 5 pm when she was walking to a grocery store, she was encountered by a gang of about 8 members all of them in inebriated condition. The gang blocked the way of the woman.



Prior to intercepting the woman on the road, the gang were quarreling among themselves before they turned their attention to the woman walking on the road. The gang members are suspected to have consumed marijuana and tried to assault the woman and also to molest her. However, locals in the vicinity came to the rescue of the woman.



But, the gang attacked the public who came to the support of the victim. Later, the gang stalked the woman all the way to her house and continued their attack on the persons who came to the victim's rescue.



Recalling the incident, the victim told reporters “I was beaten up as well but I resisted their attack and escaped by kicking them” and stated she has information that the gang members reside on the next road of her house. “I have no idea who they are since I am a newcomer to the locality?” she said.



It is said one of the members of the gang has been injured and treated at a hospital. He is said to have sustained injuries while trying to jump the gate.