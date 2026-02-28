Gadag: Two Students Drown In Lake Near Kallur Road

Gadag: Two students drowned after going swimming in a lake on Kallur Road in Mulgund town, about 20 km from Gadag, on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred around 11.30 am.

According to sources a group of six students went towards the lake from school instead of returning to the hostel. Two of them reportedly ventured into the water and drowned. Seeing this the other students at the bank raised an alarm and informed local residents.

The police and fire department rushed to the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Basavaraj H Badager (15) and Parashuram M Vaddar (15). They were studying in Class 9. Both were inmates of the Dr BR Ambedkar Government Pre-Matric Boys’ Hostel and were studying at SJJM Composite Pre-University College in the town.

Police have registered a case.