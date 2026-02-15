Gadag: Devotees Shocked to Find Idols Damaged at Shiva Shrine

Gadag: Miscreants vandalised the Shivalinga and other idols of Sri Ramalingeshwara Temple located on the banks of the Tungabhadra river at Shingatallur village in Mundaragi taluk.

The incident came to light on Sunday morning when villagers arrived at the temple to offer special prayers on the occasion of Sri Mahashivaratri.

“Every year, special pooja and jagaran are organised here on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. On Saturday, around 10 farmers came to make preparations, cleaned the temple premises, painted, and left by 5 pm. When devotees returned on Sunday morning, along with the Swamiji, and opened the temple doors, they were shocked to find the idols damaged,” a villager said.

According to villagers the vandalised idols include the Shivalinga, the Nandi idol, Nagappa, and also Honnattemma, situated near the Ramalingeshwara temple.

As news of the incident spread, villagers rushed to the temple in groups and expressed anger and anguish over the desecration.

“Nobody from our village is involved in this. It must be the handiwork of outsiders,” another villager said.

Gadag Superintendent of Police told Deccan Chronicle that an FIR has been registered in connection with the incident, and an investigation is underway.