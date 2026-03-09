Future Of Traditional Doddaballa Sarees Dim In Karnataka Against Stiff Competition Surat Made In Sarees

BENGALURU: Traditional sarees weavers of Doddaballapura in Bengaluru North district fight for survival over stiff competition encountered by sale of sarees in the market made in Surat of Gujarat. Sarees made in Surat are sold for lower prices in the market than those of Doddaballapura and weavers look forward to the State Government to initiate steps to curb the sale of sarees made in Surat in the State.

In February, Doddaballapura MLA of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Dheeraj Muniraj organised ‘Sere Sante’ to popularize Doddaballapura sarees but the event dashed the dreams of the MLA after Surat made sarees were sold like hotcakes when compared to Doddaballapura made sarees.

“It was a clear violation. The Sere Sante was only to promote Doddaballapura made sarees but somehow Surat sarees made its way and bagged big business at the event,” said a source in Doddaballapur.

On behalf of weavers, Karnataka Rajya Nekarara Hitarakshana Samiti P.A. Venkatesh told Deccan Chronicle on Monday sarees manufactured in Surat are sold for Rs 600 a piece in the market while a traditional saree costs Rs 800-Rs 900 in the market and customers insist to fix Doddaballapura traditional sarees on par with sarees made in Surat. Naturally, customers chose sarees that are offered at low prices and the situation is turning out to be not so favorable for weavers of Doddaballapur.

The cost of production of sarees made in Surat are cheaper owing to availability of raw materials at low rates among other factors but traditional sarees of Doddaballapura cannot compete with the Surat sarees in terms of prices, said Venkatesh.

“Considering the cost of production, a Doddaballapur saree has to be sold at Rs 900 a piece in the market, if weavers have to sustain,” he said.

A ray of hope for Doddaballapura traditional sarees, Venkatesh said, is to bring the Powerloom Reservation Act to protect the interests of Doddaballapura weavers.

Hemanth Raju, president of Nekarara Horata Samiti admitted Doddaballapura areas are in direct competition with Surat sarees.