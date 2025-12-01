Fresh Controversy Erupts After Kaneri Seer’s Raibag Remarks

Belagavi: Kaneri Math seer Sri Adrushya Kadasiddheshwara Swamiji is once again in the news after a video clip of his latest remarks referring to “Basava Talibanis” during a programme in Raibag, Belagavi district, went viral.

The seer was speaking at the Hanuma Mala Deeksha programme organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad - Bajrang Dal.

In the video, the seer is heard saying the importance of the Hanuma Mala.

“This mala does not allow us to do wrong things. It will stop a person from doing anything wrong.” He cited the example of devotees visiting Pandharpur wearing Mala, saying many believe that the mala restrains them from entering liquor shops or other such places.

“This Mala guides us. Some people may criticise—Communists and even people like us wearing saffron robes, the ‘Basava Talibans,’ may criticise you. Earlier, they criticised other sampradayas, and they may criticise you as well,” he said.

The seer further remarked about certain pontiffs who, according to him, wear Bermudas and T-shirts at night and visit hotels and bars. He questioned why such individuals should continue as seers.

The comments have gone viral on social media and drawn sharp criticism. This is not the first time the Kaneri seer has stirred controversy. About two months ago, he made similar remarks, following which the Vijayapura district administration banned his entry into the district.