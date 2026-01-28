French Tourist Hospitalised After Stroke During Badami Visit

Bagalkot: A French tourist suffered a stroke while visiting Badami, prompting the district administration to step in and ensure immediate medical care. The French Embassy has been informed.

The tourist, identified as Isaac Goldberg (76) from France, was visiting Badami when he suddenly developed health complications. Officials who noticed his condition rushed him to the Badami taluk hospital, where a team of doctors examined him and provided primary treatment.

After the incident was brought to the notice of the district administration, arrangements were made to shift him to a private hospital in Bagalkot for advanced treatment. A CT scan and MRI scan were conducted and further medical care was initiated.

“He suffered a Cerebrovascular Accident (CVA) and is currently in the ICU. The embassy has been informed about the incident and, if required, he may be shifted to Bengaluru for advanced treatment,” Bagalkot District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr Manjunath DN told Deccan Chronicle.

He said the tourist is responding well to treatment and has been kept under observation for 24 hours. He added that the Foreigners’ Regional Registration Office and the French Embassy in Bengaluru have been informed about the incident.

District Commissioner Sangappa and Additional Deputy Commissioner Ashok Teli coordinated efforts to ensure the tourist received timely and proper treatment.