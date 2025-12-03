 Top
Four Youths Die in Midnight Crash in Bagalkot

Karnataka
3 Dec 2025 3:40 PM IST

Speeding car rams into sugarcane-laden tractor near Siddapur, killing all four passengers.

A late-night collision between a Tata Etios and a tractor trolley in Jamkhandi taluk claimed four young lives as the car failed to slow down near a speed breaker.

Four youths lost their lives after the car they were travelling in crashed into a sugarcane-laden tractor near the Siddapur Prabhulingeshwar Sugar Factory in Jamkhandi taluk shortly after midnight on Monday.

The victims have been identified as Praveen Shedabal (22), Ishwar alias Vishwanath Kumbar (17), Ganesh Allimatti (20) and Prajwal Shedabal (17).

Police said Praveen was behind the wheel, with Ishwar seated in the front passenger seat, while Ganesh and Prajwal were in the rear. The group was reportedly travelling from Siddapur towards the Shiroli Kadasiddeshwar temple fair when the accident occurred.

According to preliminary investigation, the tractor transporting sugarcane with two trolleys attached had slowed down near a speed breaker when a speeding Tata Etios crashed into the rear trolley around 12.30 am.

Police confirmed the tractor had proper reflectors and safety indicators, but the overspeeding car failed to slow down in time, leading to the vehicle becoming partially wedged under the trolley.

One victim died on the spot. The two front-seat occupants initially survived due to airbag deployment but later succumbed to their injuries. The fourth youth, who was critically injured, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital. Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.


