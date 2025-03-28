Four of a family murdered in Kodagu

BENGALURU: Four persons of a family including a 7 year girl were allegedly murdered at Kolathodu in Ponnampet of Kodagu district on Friday.

The murder suspect Girish, a native of Kerala is said to be absconding after the alleged murders. The murders came to light when fellow labourers came across the bodies and informed the police.

The accused Girish (35) is said to have murdered his wife Nagi (35), his daughter Cauvery (7) and in-laws identified as Kariya (75) and Gauri (75). All of them were labourers staying at a coffee estate in Kolathodu.

It is alleged Girish is said to have an extra marital affair and often picked up quarrel with her. On Thursday evening, Girish is said to have had an argument with his wife and in the heated exchange of words, Girish is said to have used a sharp weapon (a sword) to attack his wife Nagi and three other members of the family, leading to their death.

He fled the scene after the alleged murders and a search is on to trace him. Kodagu Superintendent of Police Ramarajan visited the spot and investigations are underway.