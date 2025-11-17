Four Men Held For Assaulting Woman In Yelburga

Koppal: A 36-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by four men in a deserted house near Maddur village in Yelburga taluk on Sunday evening.

Based on the complaint from the victim, the police have registered a case, and people have been taken to custody.

The woman who hails from Hosapete in Vijayanagara district is presently undergoing treatment at the Koppal District Hospital. Based on her statement recorded by the Women’s Police Sub-Inspector of the Koppal Traffic Police Station, Yelburga Police registered an FIR late night under Sections 115(2), 70, 351(2) read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

According to the complaint, the survivor stated that one of the accused, Lakshman from Gajendragad, whom she has known for the past six months, allegedly called her on the pretext of returning Rs 5,000 owed to her. He reportedly took her from Kushtagi on a motorcycle and later joined three of his associates.

In the complaint the woman has alleged that she was given a drink and then taken to an abandoned house in the fields of Maddur on the Yelburga–Kushtagi road, where the accused allegedly sexually assaulted her between 5 pm and 5.45 pm on November 16.

Koppal SP Dr Ram L Arasiddi visited Yelburga.

“Three special teams have been formed. Investigation is underway,” the SP told reporters.

Police have taken four people into custody including Lakshman.