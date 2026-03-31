Four Juveniles In Conflict With Law Arrested In Mass Mobile Thefts Near Chinnaswamy Stadium On March 28

BENGALURU: Bengaluru police arrested 5 including four juveniles in conflict with law on charge of mass mobile phone thefts reported from spectators after they left M. Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru city on Saturday on completion of a cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad, the inaugural match of Indian Premier League (IPL)-2026 tournament.

Police gave the name of the main accused as Shubham Kumar (26) a native of Babupur in Jharkhand and his four associates who are juveniles in conflict with law. From the arrested, Cubbon Park police have seized 21 mobile phones while 29 cases of mobile thefts have been lodged at the police station.

Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru Seemanth Kumar Singh told a press conference in Bengaluru on Tuesday the accused persons travelled to Bengaluru and stayed at a hotel. Mobile thefts occurred at various points around the stadium including Mahatma Gandhi Road, Metro station and close to the Chinnaswamy stadium.

“Some mobile owners came to know about the theft on reaching home and others on their way back home,” he said and appreciated the efforts of Crime Squad police and others in tracing the accused persons based on CCTV footage and gathering technical evidence.

Seemanth Kumar Sigh said further investigations are going on to ascertain whether the gang was involved in mobile phone thefts in other cricket stadiums. Meanwhile, police suspect the involvement of more people in the mass mobile thefts near Chinnaswamy stadium.