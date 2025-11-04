Former Karnataka Minister HY Meti to be Laid to Rest in Timmapur

Bagalkot: Former Minister and sitting MLA of Bagalkot constituency HY Meti (79), who passed away in Bengaluru on Tuesday following a prolonged illness, will be laid to rest with full state honours at his native village Timmapur on Wednesday.

Born on October 9, 1946, Hullappa Yamanappa Meti popularly known as HY Meti had a long and eventful political career spanning over four decades. A member of the Indian National Congress, before delimitation he represented Guledgud Assembly Constituency from 1989 to 1999 and again from 2004 to 2007. In the 2013 Assembly elections, he was elected from Bagalkot constituency and served as Minister for Excise in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s cabinet. He resigned from his ministerial post in December 2016. Though he lost the 2018 election against the BJP candidate, he made a comeback in the 2023 election. In January 2024 he was appointed Chairman of Bagalkot Urban Development Authority.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who paid homage to Meti’s mortal remains in Bengaluru on Tuesday, will also attend the cremation in Timmapur along with cabinet colleagues. The district administration has completed all preparations for the state funeral.

Minister for Excise and Bagalkot District In-charge RB Thimmapur said that Meti had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru, but despite efforts by doctors, he breathed his last on Tuesday.

Speaking after inspecting the arrangements at the District Stadium in Navanagar, Thimmapur said the mortal remains of Meti would arrive in Bagalkot early Wednesday morning. The body will be kept for public homage from 6 am to 9.30 am at the stadium before being taken in an open vehicle to his village Timmapur, where the cremation will take place at 1.30 pm with full state honours.

The district administration has made elaborate arrangements for the public to pay their last respects. Entry for the general public will be through the southwestern gate, with the exit arranged towards the southeastern side. Special arrangements have been made at the main entrance for public representatives, family members, and dignitaries. Mobile toilets and other necessary facilities have also been set up, officials said.

At Timmapur, only family members and close relatives will be allowed to view the mortal remains at his residence before the cremation, which will be held in his farmhouse.