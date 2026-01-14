Former Congress Minister Nagendra Gets Anticipatory Bail From High Court

Bengaluru: Former minister and Ballari rural MLA B. Nagendra was on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail by Special Court exclusively to deal with MPs/MLAs, Bengaluru, while hearing his bail plea in connection with a fresh notice from Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the alleged financial irregularities in Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited, a State Government undertaking.

The case is investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Directorate of Enforcement (ED). ED investigations in June 2024 threw light on about Rs 90 crore allegedly diverted to 18 fake accounts in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. B. Nagendra belongs to the Congress party.

The investigation by ED led to the arrest of B. Nagendra, a former minister of Scheduled Tribes Welfare and Youth and Sports, on July 12, 2024, on charges of money laundering.

Prior to his arrest by ED sleuths, Nagedra stepped down as a Minister. Nagendra was granted bail in October 2024 by the Special Court exclusively to deal with MPs/MLAs, Bengaluru.

A couple of days back, CBI served notice to B. Nagendra for questioning, and Nagendra moved the High Court, which took up hearing his plea on Tuesday. It reserved its order for Wednesday.