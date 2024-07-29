Former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy Discharged from Hospital After Nasal Bleed Incident

BENGALURU: Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy was on Sunday discharged from a private hospital in Bengaluru city after he suffered nasal bleeding while he was speaking at the co-ordination committee meeting between Janata Dal Secular (JDS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). JDS and BJP are alliance partners.

The co-ordination committee meeting was held at a hotel in Bengaluru city and it was attended by former Chief Minister and BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa, State BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra among others. When he was addressing the meeting, blood started to ooze from his nose.

He was immediately rushed to a private hospital and after treatment in the intensive care unit at the hospital, he was discharged. Kumaraswamy returned to his J.P. Nagar residence in Bengaluru city and after discharge from the hospital he told reporters his followers and party workers need not panic over his health since he has God’s grace and blessings of his parents.

“I am on blood thinners and blood started from my nose owing to stress since I had no adequate rest for some time,” said Kumaraswamy and stated doctors who treated have advised to bring down his stress level.

Kumaraswamy said he will take a decision on attending Parliament tomorrow after taking note of his health condition. “I am intending to attend Parliament on Monday since his father and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda will be speaking on the River Cauvery dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Lok Sabha members from Tamil Nadu are certain to disrupt Deve Gowda and I wish to with Deve Gowda,” he added.



Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wished Kumaraswamy a speedy recovery.