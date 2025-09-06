Former BJP MP Petitions High Court Against Choice of Banu Musthaq To Open Dasara Festivities

BENGALURU: After expressing his opposition, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Lok Sabha member Pratap Simha now moved the High Court of Karnataka against the State Government’s decision to choose International Booker Prize winner-2025 Banu Musthaq to open Mysore Dasara festivities atop Chamundi Hills in Mysuru on September 22.

Pratap Simha opposed Banu Musthaq accusing her of being ‘anti-Hindu’ and ‘anti-Kannada’ and stated the decision of the State Government to pick Banu Mushtaq was a “unilateral” decision.

Responding to the petition of Pratap Simha, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told reporters in Vijayapura on Saturday “Let Court decide on it” and stated “The State Government would respond appropriately.”

He questioned the rationale of BJP leaders “Why they did not oppose Dasara opening by noted poet Nisar Ahmed in 2017?” and termed their opposition to Banu Mushtaq as “politically motivated.”

According to Siddaramaiah, “There is no evidence against Banu Musthaq over her reported remarks against Goddess Bhuvaneshwari, revered as Mother Kannada” and stated she was chosen to open Dasara festivities as she won International Booker Prize-2025 for her anthology written in Kannada and later translated into English by writer Deepa Bhasti.

A team of officials led by Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy on Wednesday invited Banu Musthaq at her residence in Hassan town. The official invitation has been accepted by Banu Musthaq.

Earlier, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah chose Banu Musthaq to open Dasara festivities after a high-level committee on Dasara festivities entrusted him the task of choosing a dignitary to open the festivities celebrated as State Fest (Nada Habba). Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on August 22 announced Banu Musthaq as the dignitary to open Dasara festivities.

Siddaramaiah gave reasons for choosing Banu Mushtaq over her winning International Booker Prize winner-2025, besides, a progressive thinker who fought for the cause of Kannada and farmers.

However, the announcement of Banu Musthaq drew opposition from Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and also from the members of erstwhile Mysore royal family.

The scion of erstwhile Mysore royal family and BJP Lok Sabha member Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar recalled Banu Musthaq’s reported remarks on Goddess Bhuvaneshwari, revered as Mother Kannada and Wadiyar sought clarification from her on past remark.

Leader of Opposition in Assembly R. Ashok questioned the State Government over Banu Musthaq opening Dasara festivities and called her a ‘beef-eater.’