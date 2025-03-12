Forest Fires Rage in Western Ghats, Raise Ecological Alarm

Mangaluru: With the onset of summer, forest fires have once again erupted in the Western Ghats, this time in the Hirimariguppe region near Kudremukh Peak.

The fire, visible from Killur, Kolli, and Kadirudyavara villages in Belthangady taluk, has raised fresh concerns among environmentalists about the long-term ecological damage by these forest fires.

While forest fires in these areas are an annual occurrence, activists warn that the repeated destruction of grasslands and forests could accelerate soil erosion, disrupt local biodiversity, and increase the risk of landslides.

“What we are doing right now is only reacting to forest fires. Instead, our focus should be on preventing them,” says environmental activist and Sahyadri Sanchaya convener Dinesh Holla.

He points out that most forest fires are man-made, either caused by negligence—such as discarded cigarette butts or unattended campfires—or set intentionally for various reasons.

“The government must impose a complete ban on public movement in sensitive forest areas, including trekking, after December,” Holla told Deccan Chronicle.

Beyond the immediate destruction, forest fires can cause lasting damage to the fragile Western Ghats ecosystem. The grasslands that frequently catch fire serve as a protective layer for the dense shola forests below, which are crucial for water retention.

“When the grasslands burn, the shola forests underneath are also affected. These forests act as natural water catchment areas. Their destruction can lead to reduced water retention, causing rivers to dry up soon after the monsoon,” Holla explains.

Another major concern is the increased risk of landslides. “Repeated fires weaken the soil, making it loose and unstable. We have already seen landslides in the region, and such recurring fires will only make matters worse,” he warns.

While forest officials are working to contain the fire with limited resources, environmentalists argue that modern firefighting technology is urgently needed to tackle the growing crisis.

They feel that merely dousing fires is not enough and the authorities must invest in modern technologies.