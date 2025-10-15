Foreign Student Robbed By 3 Men in Bengaluru, Arrested By Police

BENGALURU: Sheshadripuram police have arrested three persons a week after they allegedly attacked a foreign student studying in Bengaluru in the early hours of October 8. The accused had taken away a two-wheeler, a mobile phone, and cash of ₹11,000 from the student before being tracked down by the police.

The arrested have been identified as Philips George (29), Vikram (25) and Ajith (28). Police made the arrests on Tuesday and seized two two-wheelers (one used in the crime and the other belonging to the complainant), along with four mobile phones of which one belongs to the complainant. The cash belonging to the complainant has also been recovered by the police.

The foreign student was returning from Koramangala on his two-wheeler when he noticed three unidentified persons stalking him on their two-wheeler. The student noticed that three men were chasing and he drove his vehicle fast to escape from them. The student rode towards Rajiv Gandhi Circle, Sheshadripuram and slipped off his bike at around 1 am.

By then, 3 men who chased the foreign student caught up with him and took him aside and snatched his two-wheeler key, mobile phone and later they asked him to transfer Rs 11,000.

After the amount was transferred, the trio fled from the scene while passersby on the road helped the student contact the police.

Police shifted the injured student to a hospital. Sheshadripuram police registered a robbery case and began investigation, leading to the arrest of the three accused. Police said legal action has been initiated against the accused persons.