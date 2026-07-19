Karnataka CM Asks World Cup Fans to Stay Calm as Hotels Get Late-night Nod

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday appealed to football lovers to remain patient and maintain peace while watching the FIFA World Cup final. He said the government has granted special permission for hotels and restaurants to remain open till 3.30 am to facilitate live screening of the match.

Responding to the wishes of youngsters, the state government allowed hotels and restaurants to operate beyond the usual closing hours so that fans could watch the final, he told reporters at Vidhana Soudha.

"The police have installed cameras at various locations. Whoever wins, youngsters should not lose their patience. They should watch the football match peacefully," Shivakumar said.

The CM also reviewed the state's preparedness for the emerging drought situation and said ministers, Deputy Commissioners and police personnel would have to work round the clock.

"There are no Sundays or holidays for ministers, Deputy Commissioners or the police. They have to work 24 hours a day. Therefore, we are holding a video conference with Deputy Commissioners and Chief Executive Officers to review preparedness for the drought situation," he said.

Shivakumar added that the government has already made arrangements to provide Rs one crore to every taluk to ensure the availability of drinking water.