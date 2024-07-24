FM's Budget Inspired from Congress Party's Manifesto: Karnataka Minister

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget in Parliament today, garnering mixed responses from political figures. Forest, Ecology, and Environment Minister Ishwar B Khandre remarked that the budget drew inspiration from the Congress party's manifesto.



"After facing a severe setback in the Lok Sabha election results, the BJP and NDA seem to have gained some wisdom. This is evident from the adoption of several initiatives, including the apprenticeship scheme for the youth, which was proposed by Congress in its Lok Sabha manifesto," Khandre said in a press statement.

Criticizing the BJP's past policies, Khandre stated that they led to unprecedented unemployment levels in the last 45 years. "The central government, which ignored unemployment for the past decade, has finally admitted its mistake in this budget," he said.

He also raised concerns about regional imbalances, noting that Andhra Pradesh and Bihar received significant allocations while other states were neglected.

"This goes against the principles of federalism. What is the contribution to Karnataka?" Khandre questioned.

Meanwhile, Haveri MP and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai praised the budget as development-oriented.

"The budget is aimed at the future youth of India. The ten years of economic reforms under the Modi government have made India one of the fastest-growing nations. Controlling inflation and providing employment have been key achievements, and this budget furthers the goal of making India a developed nation," he said.

Bommai highlighted the budget's focus on the manufacturing and service sectors, small industries, and significant investments aimed at strengthening the economy. He welcomed increased allocations to social sectors like education, health, and employment, and noted the emphasis on infrastructure development and women's empowerment.

The MP also emphasized the priority given to the energy sector, particularly renewable energy. Under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana, one crore people are set to receive free electricity, with one lakh already registered.

"The reduction of taxes for ordinary people, with no taxes up to Rs 3 lakh and a 5% tax on income between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 7 lakh, will benefit the middle class. The fiscal deficit has been reduced from 5.3% to 4.7%, with a target of 4.5% next year. This budget facilitates foreign direct investment, reduces government borrowing, and is expected to bring significant changes in the coming days. It is indeed a budget for the future youth of India," Bommai added.