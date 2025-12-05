Flight Chaos Leaves Newlyweds Stranded Attend Own Reception Online

Hyderabad: In a bizarre turn of events caused by nationwide IndiGo flight disruptions, a newlywed couple was forced to attend their own wedding reception virtually after being stranded hundreds of kilometres away.

Medha and Sangama, who were scheduled to fly to Hubballi from Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, were among thousands affected by IndiGo’s large-scale flight cancellations. With no alternate flight options available in time, the couple had no option but to join their celebration online.

Dressed in full reception attire, they greeted hundreds of guests through a live video call, while the bride’s parents sat on the decorated stage in their place- a scene that left many guests stunned and amused.

Social media buzzed with videos from the event, capturing the surreal moment as the couple waved to guests through a screen while relatives took selfies with the display.

Flight cancellations over the past 48 hours have disrupted travel plans across the country, forcing many passengers to cancel trips or wait indefinitely at airports.



