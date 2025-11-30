Five Killed, Seven Injured as LCV Overturns on NH-66 Near Udupi

Udupi: Five persons were killed and seven others injured after a Light Commercial Vehicle rammed into a road divider and overturned on NH-66 near Kotalakatte, about 15 km from Udupi, on Sunday.

The deceased are said to be laborers from North India.

According to preliminary information, the tempo was transporting decoration materials from Kapu Majoor to Malpe when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and collided with the highway divider. The vehicle was carrying laborers along with the materials. Due to the impact of the accident five died and the remaining workers and the driver sustained injuries.

Police said the vehicle crashed into the divider and toppled onto the service road. Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar said that seven injured are undergoing treatment for injuries. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Ranjith, is admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

More details are expected after the FIR is filed.