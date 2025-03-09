Five Killed in Head-On Collision Between Car, Truck in Chitradurga
The tragic accident occurred on the outskirts of Chitradurga, claiming the lives of five Bengaluru residents
Chitradurga: Five people were killed in a head-on collision between a car and a truck on the outskirts of the district headquarter town of Chitradurga on Sunday.
According to police, the tragedy occurred at Sibar village in Chitradurga Taluk. All the five people in the car were killed. The occupants of the vehicle were from Bengaluru.
( Source : PTI )
