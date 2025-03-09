 Top
Five Killed in Head-On Collision Between Car, Truck in Chitradurga

Karnataka
PTI
9 March 2025 1:07 PM IST

The tragic accident occurred on the outskirts of Chitradurga, claiming the lives of five Bengaluru residents

Five people from Bengaluru were killed in a head-on collision between a car and a truck in Chitradurga's Sibar village.

Chitradurga: Five people were killed in a head-on collision between a car and a truck on the outskirts of the district headquarter town of Chitradurga on Sunday.

According to police, the tragedy occurred at Sibar village in Chitradurga Taluk. All the five people in the car were killed. The occupants of the vehicle were from Bengaluru.
