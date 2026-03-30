Fisheries Stall To Come Up On Abandoned Old Canteen Near Old DC’s Office In Mysuru

BENGALURU: Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy on Monday said an dilapidated canteen close to the previous Deputy Commissioner’s office is being renovated where the department of fisheries will open a stall of theirs. Earlier, retired Professor and Heritage expert N.S. Rangaraju alleged the old canteen would be razed down to make way for the construction of a non-vegetarian hotel.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Lakshmikanth Reddy said a report from the officials of Public Works Department stated the structural stability of the old canteen was weak and would collapse in coming days. The structure was abandoned before the Deputy Commissioner’s office shifted to a new building near Siddharth Nagar, Mysuru city.

“The renovation of the old canteen has been taken-up since the abandoned canteen was used by unknown persons for rubbish things,” said the Deputy Commissioner and clarified the old canteen is not a heritage structure as alleged. The top of the old canteen is covered with a tin sheet.

However, Ranga Raju stated the old canteen is situated inside the core heritage area and demanded the Deputy Commissioner to initiate steps to restore it. He said the old canteen catered to visitors for decades coming to the Deputy Commissioner’s office where tea and snacks were available. But, for some reasons the canteen shut its business and the old canteen remained an abandoned structure since then.