First Pour of Concrete of Kaiga Units-5 and 6 Held

Karwar: The First Pour of Concrete (FPC) of Kaiga Units-5 and 6 was held today. Atomic Energy Commission Chairman Dr Ajit Kumar Mohanty, NPCIL CMD Bhuwan Chandra Pathak and senior officers of NPCIL were present on the occasion.

Kaiga is situated in Karwar taluk of Uttara Kannada district.FPC marks the start of construction and its transition from pre-project phase to construction phase. The first unit of Kaiga Units-5 and 6 project is expected to achieve criticality in about 60 months from FPC.At present, the Kaiga site has four 220 MWe units in operation with a total installed capacity of 880 MW. Upon completion of Units-5 and 6, the total installed capacity at the site would reach to 2,280 MW.Kaiga Units-5 and 6 are state-of-the-art, indigenous 700 MW PHWRs, which incorporate advanced safety features and are among the safest in the world. Three such PHWRs - KAPS-3 and 4 and RAPP-7, are successfully operating in the states of Gujarat and Rajasthan respectively.This project is expected to create employment and business opportunities for the local people, stimulate economic development in the region, and enhance infrastructure in the surrounding areas.The components and equipment for the project are supplied by domestic industry partners and works are being executed by Indian contractors.