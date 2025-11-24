Fire Breaks Out At Commercial Complex In Bengaluru, Two Rescued

BENGALURU: A fire broke out at the Greater Bengaluru Authority's (GBA) commercial complex here on Monday due to suspected electrical short circuit. Two people were rescued during the incident, officials said.

The incident occurred around 10 AM on the first and second floors of the building located in Jayanagar here, they said.

In a statement, the Bengaluru South City Corporation said that upon receiving the information, officials from the Corporation and the Fire and Emergency Services rushed to the spot and initiated operations. The power supply to the multi-storey building was disconnected before beginning the firefighting operations.

"During the operation, a person named Krishnegowda, who was trapped in the building's lift, was rescued. Arun Prasad, an employee of the Minor Irrigation Department, was provided first aid and later admitted to Bengaluru Hospital for further medical examination," it said.

Greater Bengaluru Authority Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao, Commissioner K N Ramesh, and Additional Commissioners visited the site and inspected the situation.

"No damage was found to the building or offices during the inspection. However, the electrical duct was found damaged due to the short circuit," it stated.

A team comprising officials from the South City Corporation, BESCOM (Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited), and the Fire and Emergency Services has been formed to conduct a detailed investigation into the exact cause of the electrical accident and to submit a report.

"As a precautionary measure, the entire building's power supply has been disconnected. All shops and offices within the complex have been temporarily closed to allow a complete inspection and repair of the building's electrical lines," the statement said.

During the inspection, instructions were issued to clear unauthorised vendors encroaching upon the area around the commercial complex and its footpaths, it added.