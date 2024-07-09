FIR Registered Against Virat Kohli-owned One8 Commune, Other Pubs in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Police has registered an FIR against the Virat Kohli owned One8 Commune and several other pubs located on MG Road.



The FIR was registered following complaints of pubs running late-night and also loud music.



Around 4 pubs, including One8 Commune, were booked for allegedly running operations beyond the permissible time limit of 1 AM.



The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) confirmed that these pubs were found open till 1:30 AM, which is beyond the permissible time.



"We have booked around 3-4 pubs for running late till 1:30 am last night. We received complaints of loud music being played. Pubs were allowed to remain open only till 1 am and not beyond that," said DCP Central.



More details awaited...



