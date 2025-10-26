 Top
FIR Filed Against RSS Leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat For Hate Speech

Karnataka
26 Oct 2025 8:17 PM IST

Based on the complaint, Puttur Rural Police registered a case under Sections 79, 196, 299, 302, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Prabhakar Bhat and the organisers of the event

Representational Image (Source:DC)

Mangaluru: A case has been registered against RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat and the organisers of a recent event in connection with an alleged hate speech made during a Deepotsava programme held at Uppalige in Dakshina Kannada district on October 20, 2025.

According to the complaint filed by Ishwari Padmunja of Puttur taluk, Bhat’s speech was allegedly provocative, derogatory towards women, and capable of disturbing public peace and harmony. The complainant stated that Bhat made disparaging remarks about Hindu and Muslim communities and referred to voter demographics in a way that could incite communal disharmony.

Based on the complaint, Puttur Rural Police registered a case under Sections 79, 196, 299, 302, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Prabhakar Bhat and the organisers of the event.

Police said that an investigation is underway.

Gururaj A Paniyadi
About the AuthorGururaj A Paniyadi
Principal Correspondent with Deccan Chronicle, specializes in covering Coastal and North Karnataka districts. His expertise lies in Political Analysis, and he holds a profound interest in human interest stories, history and culture. Offering extensive coverage, Gururaj explores various facets, including politics, environment, archaeology, civic issues, education as well as crime.

