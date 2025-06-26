FIR Against Karnataka BJP Handle for Comparing Indira Gandhi to Hitler

Bengaluru: An FIR has been registered against the Karnataka BJP's social media handle over an alleged post put up by the party comparing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to Adolf Hitler, police said on Thursday. The action was taken based on a complaint lodged by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) general secretary S Manohar at High Grounds police station on June 25, they said.

INDIRA ≠ INDIA

INDIRA = HITLER



On this day, Emergency was imposed. India’s darkest day. A nightmare that shattered democracy.



The Congress’ obsession with one family led to an authoritarian rule, with civil liberties suspended and voices silenced.



Never forget, never forgive. pic.twitter.com/WK26Nvm4GB — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) June 25, 2025

In the complaint, Manohar alleged that the post that was put up by the BJP's official 'X' account (@BJP4Karnataka) at 3:54 pm on Wednesday captioned “INDIRA NOT EQUALS INDIA, INDIRA = HITLER” was accompanied by a 38-second video related to the Emergency period in India. According to the complainant, the alleged post that was deleted later, featured a graphic where the image of Indira Gandhi was morphed to resemble Hitler.