FIR Against Karnataka BJP Handle for Comparing Indira Gandhi to Hitler
Congress files complaint over deleted social media post during Emergency anniversary
Bengaluru: An FIR has been registered against the Karnataka BJP's social media handle over an alleged post put up by the party comparing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to Adolf Hitler, police said on Thursday. The action was taken based on a complaint lodged by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) general secretary S Manohar at High Grounds police station on June 25, they said.
In the complaint, Manohar alleged that the post that was put up by the BJP's official 'X' account (@BJP4Karnataka) at 3:54 pm on Wednesday captioned “INDIRA NOT EQUALS INDIA, INDIRA = HITLER” was accompanied by a 38-second video related to the Emergency period in India. According to the complainant, the alleged post that was deleted later, featured a graphic where the image of Indira Gandhi was morphed to resemble Hitler.