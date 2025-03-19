 Top
FIR Against BJP MLA Yatnal for Derogatory Remarks on Actress Ranya Rao

Karnataka
PTI
19 March 2025 9:03 AM IST

Case filed under Section 79 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita over alleged insulting comments

Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal faces an FIR for alleged derogatory remarks against actress Ranya Rao, recently arrested in a gold smuggling case.

Bengaluru: BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal was booked on Tuesday for his alleged derogatory remarks about Kannada actress Ranya Rao, who was recently arrested in a gold smuggling case, police said.Based on a complaint from Akula Anuradha, the case was registered at the High Grounds police station here under Section 79 (Word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Yatnal, they added.

In the FIR, the complainant accused the MLA of using derogatory remarks about the actress while speaking to the media in Vijayapura on Monday. Claiming that Rao is a multi-language actress and has respect in society, the complainant alleged in the FIR that Yatnal's remarks against the actress were objectionable, vulgar, and disrespectful.
Harshavardhini Ranya, also known as Ranya Rao, the stepdaughter of senior Karnataka IPS officer DGP K Ramachandra Rao, was arrested on March 3 at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru after authorities seized 14.2 kg of foreign-origin gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore from her possession.
Following her arrest, a raid at her residence led to the recovery of gold jewellery valued at Rs 2.06 crore and cash amounting to Rs 2.67 crore. Investigators suspect she was part of a larger smuggling network.
( Source : PTI )
PTI
