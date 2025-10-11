FIR Against Actor Jayakrishnan for Abusing Cab Driver

Mangaluru: An FIR has been registered against Malayalam actor Jayakrishnan and two of his associates from Kerala for allegedly abusing a cab driver with communal invectives here, police said on Saturday. No arrests have been made so far, they said.

The trio--Jayakrishnan (50), Santosh Abraham and Vimal--had booked a cab on the night of October 9 from Bejai New Road, police said. The cab driver, Ahmed Shafiq (32), faced verbal abuse in Hindi and Malayalam, according to the complaint filed at the Urwa Police Station on Friday, they added.

According to police, the trio booked a cab through a mobile app, giving their pickup address as Bejai New Road in Mangaluru. When the driver contacted them through the app to confirm the location, they allegedly abused him with communal invectives.

A case has been registered under relevant sections 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 353(2) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said, adding that further investigation is underway. "Digital trails identified them; statements are being recorded," a police source said.