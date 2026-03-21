Father Arrested For Allegedly Poisoning Newborn Girl In Belagavi

Belagavi: In a shocking incident, a 28-year-old man was secured for allegedly killing his 15-day-old daughter by poisoning her at Ukkad village in Kakti police station limits of Belagavi district.

Police identified the accused as Bheemarai Banappa Chippadi, while the victim has been identified as Priyanka. The complaint was lodged by his wife, Sheela.

According to Police Commissioner Bhushan Gulabrao Borase, the incident took place on March 17 at around 2 pm when the mother and the infant were asleep. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused allegedly administered poison to the baby. The child began crying and frothing at the mouth, and died shortly thereafter. The accused then fled the spot.

Inspector Suresh and his team secured the accused and recovered the poison substance, which had been disposed of by him after the incident.

A case has been registered at Kakti police station, and further investigation is in progress.

It is learnt that the accused had been asking his wife to return home from her parent’s place after delivery, but she had told him she would come after three months. It is also alleged that he was unhappy with the birth of a girl child, though further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact motive.

The couple had married in May 2025, and this was their first child.