Fatal Manja Incident: 48-Year-Old Biker Killed in Bidar

Bidar: A 48-year-old man was killed after being entangled in a banned kite-flying thread, popularly known as manja, near Nirna Cross on National Highway 65 in Bidar district on Wednesday.



The deceased has been identified as Sanju Kumar, a resident of Bambulagi village. Police said the incident occurred when the manja thread, which had already been cut and was lying loose, got entangled around him while he was riding a two-wheeler, causing fatal injuries.

Superintendent of Police Pradeep Gunti said the police have been carrying out special drives over the past three days to curb the sale and use of banned manja threads. “Some shops were found selling the prohibited thread, and seizures have been made at two to three locations. Strict action will be taken against anyone found using banned manja,” he said.

Reacting to the incident, Minister for Forests and Bidar district in-charge Eshwar B Khandre said he has issued written instructions to the Deputy Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police to ensure that no shop in the district sells banned Chinese manja threads. He also directed officials to identify those responsible for the death and initiate legal action against them, besides stepping up public awareness to prevent similar incidents.

The minister further instructed that awareness messages be immediately circulated across the district through social media and mobile platforms, and appealed to two-wheeler riders to wrap a cloth around their necks as a precautionary measure while riding.

Meanwhile, the district administration, in a press statement, reiterated that only cotton thread is permitted for kite flying. It said the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has completely banned the manufacture, storage, sale and use of manja threads, warning that violators will face action under the Environment Protection Act, 1986, the Wildlife Protection Act and relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.