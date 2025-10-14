 Top
Farmers’ Bandh Brings Kalaburagi to Halt Till Afternoon

Gururaj A Paniyadi
14 Oct 2025 12:21 AM IST

The protestors, composed of members from various organisations demanded that the Central and State governments declare Kalaburagi a flood-affected district and provide proper compensation and assistance to farmers.

KKRTC bus services were suspended till afternoon, while shops, petrol pumps, and APMC trading also remained closed till noon. (Image: ANI)

Kalaburagi: Buses remained off the roads and many shops closed till afternoon in Kalaburagi on Monday following a bandh call by the farmers.

“Farmers are facing severe challenges. The government should waive their loans, provide Rs 25,000 per acre as compensation to the affected, and supply free seeds for the upcoming rabi season,” Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha district president Sharanabasappa Mamshetty told Deccan Chronicle.

KKRTC bus services were suspended till afternoon, while shops, petrol pumps, and APMC trading also remained closed till noon. Around 600 protestors gathered at Nagareshwar School and formed a human chain at Jagat Circle to press for their demands.

About the AuthorGururaj A Paniyadi
Principal Correspondent with Deccan Chronicle, specializes in covering Coastal and North Karnataka districts. His expertise lies in Political Analysis, and he holds a profound interest in human interest stories, history and culture. Offering extensive coverage, Gururaj explores various facets, including politics, environment, archaeology, civic issues, education as well as crime.

