Farmers’ Bandh Brings Kalaburagi to Halt Till Afternoon

Kalaburagi: Buses remained off the roads and many shops closed till afternoon in Kalaburagi on Monday following a bandh call by the farmers.

The protestors, composed of members from various organisations demanded that the Central and State governments declare Kalaburagi a flood-affected district and provide proper compensation and assistance to farmers.

“Farmers are facing severe challenges. The government should waive their loans, provide Rs 25,000 per acre as compensation to the affected, and supply free seeds for the upcoming rabi season,” Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha district president Sharanabasappa Mamshetty told Deccan Chronicle.

KKRTC bus services were suspended till afternoon, while shops, petrol pumps, and APMC trading also remained closed till noon. Around 600 protestors gathered at Nagareshwar School and formed a human chain at Jagat Circle to press for their demands.