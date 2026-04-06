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Farmer Found Dead, Suicide Suspected Amid Financial Distress

Karnataka
6 April 2026 6:50 PM IST

The incident occurred on April 5 between 9 am and 4 pm. Manjappa allegedly hanged himself from a neem tree on the banks of a stream near Bairapur village: Police

Farmer Found Dead, Suicide Suspected Amid Financial Distress
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Representational Image— DC File

HAVERI: A farmer from Ichangi village in Savanur Police station limits was found dead after allegedly dying by suicide, reportedly due to mounting agricultural debts and crop losses.

The deceased has been identified as Manjappa. The complaint stated that he had taken a loan of Rs 2 lakh from a bank for agricultural activities and had also borrowed money from private sources to cultivate his land.

However, successive years of poor rainfall led to crop failure, leaving him unable to repay the loans. It is said that, distressed over the financial burden, he is suspected to have taken the extreme step.

According to police, the incident occurred on April 5 between 9 am and 4 pm. Manjappa allegedly hanged himself from a neem tree on the banks of a stream near Bairapur village.

A case of unnatural death has been registered at Savanur Police Station.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
farmer suicide haveri karnataka news financial distress financial burden 
India Southern States Karnataka Haveri 
Gururaj A Paniyadi
About the AuthorGururaj A Paniyadi
Principal Correspondent with Deccan Chronicle, specializes in covering Coastal and North Karnataka districts. His expertise lies in Political Analysis, and he holds a profound interest in human interest stories, history and culture. Offering extensive coverage, Gururaj explores various facets, including politics, environment, archaeology, civic issues, education as well as crime.

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