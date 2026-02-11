Faith and Lights Blend at Tungabhadra Aarti in Kampli

Ballari: As dusk descended on Wednesday, Somappa Kere in Kampli town echoed with the sights and sounds reminiscent of the famed Ganga Aarti, as large crowds gathered to witness the Tungabhadra Aarti held as part of the Kampli Utsav.

The religious event marked the opening day of the two-day festival at Somappa Kere, located in front of the historic Somappa Temple. People watched the spectacle with awe and joy, many capturing the moment on their mobile phones and cameras. Some even tried to get selfies.

Around ten priests who had arrived from Varanasi performed the Tungabhadra Aarti in the style of the Ganga Aarti, creating a majestic and deeply devotional atmosphere.

Adding to the grandeur, Bharatanatyam artistes performed in synchrony.

As part of the celebrations, decorative floating lamps were released into Somappa Lake, illuminating the water with shimmering reflections.

Before the Tungabhadra Aarti, Minister for Housing, Waqf and Minority Welfare and Ballari district in-charge Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, along with Kampli MLA JN Ganesh offered Bagina at the lake shore and formally inaugurated the Kampli Utsav.

Earlier in the evening, local artistes presented Bharatanatyam and other cultural programmes on a stage set up near the historic lake. This was followed by a felicitation ceremony honouring achievers and social activists from different fields.