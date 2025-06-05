Eyewitness Blames Girls Trying To Catch Glimpse Of Virat For Stampede

Bengaluru:An eyewitness blamed the stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium to some girls eager to catch a glimpse of cricketer Virat Kohli, rushing towards an ill-fated gate, prompting others gathered at the venue to storm inside the stadium. In the melee, the three girls fell down as there was lots of jostling around.

The eyewitness identified as Mahesh said one of the gates to enter the stadium was closed and those who had tickets rushed towards the gate leading to the stampede. “Lots of boys were gathered outside the stadium but some girls initially rushed towards the gate leading to the stampede,” he recollected.

Another person recounted, “The people around the venue were successful in rescuing four persons from the stampede and a woman was discovered in a critical state.”

The eyewitness said a person was in an unconscious state and he was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) at the spot before he was rushed to a hospital. He succumbed on the way to a hospital.

“The crowd management was bad and not enough policemen were around to control the gathering, an eyewitness said.