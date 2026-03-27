Externment Orders Against Two In Udupi

UDUPI: In a move to maintain law and order, two individuals with criminal backgrounds have been externed from the Udupi district.

The action has been taken against Mohammed Noufil from Shirva police limits and Suhan Poojari from Malpe police limits.

Police said Mohammed Noufil, a resident of Suryagudde in Kallathur village of Kaup taluk, has five cases registered against him, and a rowdy sheet has been opened at Shirva Police Station.

Suhan Poojari, a resident of Kodavoor village near Malpe, is facing four criminal cases, police added.

As per the externment orders, Noufil has been directed to move to the jurisdiction of Shiggaon Police Station in Haveri district, while Poojari has been externed to Yadgiri Town Police Station limits in Yadgiri district.