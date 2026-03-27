 Top
Home » Southern States » Karnataka

Externment Orders Against Two In Udupi

Karnataka
27 March 2026 10:55 PM IST

The action has been taken against Mohammed Noufil from Shirva police limits and Suhan Poojari from Malpe police limits: Reports

Externment Orders Against Two In Udupi
x
Representational Image— DC File

UDUPI: In a move to maintain law and order, two individuals with criminal backgrounds have been externed from the Udupi district.

The action has been taken against Mohammed Noufil from Shirva police limits and Suhan Poojari from Malpe police limits.

Police said Mohammed Noufil, a resident of Suryagudde in Kallathur village of Kaup taluk, has five cases registered against him, and a rowdy sheet has been opened at Shirva Police Station.

Suhan Poojari, a resident of Kodavoor village near Malpe, is facing four criminal cases, police added.
As per the externment orders, Noufil has been directed to move to the jurisdiction of Shiggaon Police Station in Haveri district, while Poojari has been externed to Yadgiri Town Police Station limits in Yadgiri district.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Udupi district karnataka news Malpe Police criminal cases Shiggaon 
India Southern States Karnataka Udupi 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X