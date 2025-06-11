Expert Panel for Revival of River Arkavathi

Bengaluru: A high-level committee of experts under Bengaluru incharge and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar will be constituted to revive River Arkavathi, a primary source of water for Bengaluru from 1936 till 2000 via Thippagondanahalli reservoir.

The River originates from Nandi Hills in Chikkaballapura to Thippagondanahalli reservoir covering a distance of 53-km and the basin area spanned in an area of 1,400 sq km.

Disclosing the plans of revival of River Arkavathi after a meeting in Bengaluru, Chairman of Bengaluru Water Supplies and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) Dr Ram Prasath Manohar on Tuesday said River Arkavathi holds immense potential to be revived as a sustainable lifeline for Bengaluru and recognizing the potential for the rejuvenation of the River, a long-term strategy has been envisioned by D.K. Shivakumar.

The high-level committee will soon be formed, incorporating insights from voluntary organisations, academic institutions and civic stakeholders, to drive the mission forward, Dr Manohar said and stated “The Infrastructure Development Corporation (Karnataka) Limited has already begun an integrated study covering areas such as Hesaraghatta, Madanayakanahalli and other parts, laying the groundwork for rejuvenation of River Arkavathi.”

To evolve a comprehensive action plan for the revival of River Arkavathi, he said, several government agencies, NGOs and civic bodies are coming together.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bangalore Development Authority, Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board among others.