Expelled BJP MLA hope for a recall from party

Bengaluru: Expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Saturday stated he will make a return to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) if party leaders extend an invitation to him with respect. However, he said, “Central BJP leaders would one day realize their mistake over my expulsion and invite me to rejoin BJP considering me as a good leader.”

It may be recalled here Yatnal, MLA representing Vijayapura Assembly seat, was expelled by Central BJP leadership citing indiscipline on his part.

Yatnal told a news agency in Bengaluru if he fails to get an invitation to make a return to BJP, then, he will announce his future decision after Vijayadashami day in October/November this year. He, however, denied joining the Congress party or the Janata Dal Secular (JDS) or launching a new political party in coming days.

The expelled leader said he raised his voice against family politics in Karnataka under former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his public speeches opposed family politics, corruption and adjustment politics and to an end to such things.

Yatnal pointed out B.S. Yediyurappa’s elder son Raghavendra is a Lok Sabha member, B.S. Yediyurappa is a Member of Central Parliamentary Board and younger son Vijayendra, is an MLA and State unit president and taking into account all these factors ‘I questioned Central BJP leaders, Isn’t it family politics?”

When Yediyurappa was the Chief Minister, Yatnal alleged Yediyurappa never came to the rescue of Hindus in incidents such as K.J. Halli riots in Bengaluru, when Aurangazeb posters were depicted in Shivamogga among others.

Adding, he alleged, Vijayendra never stood by Hindus and “I raised these issues including alleged corruption by Yediyurappa’s family and ultimately, I was expelled from the party.”

“I have never made a mistake to tender an apology to the Central BJP leaders,” Yatnal said and stated “If BJP leaders invite then I will consider the invitation.”

Yatnal claimed the majority of MLAs are against Vijayendra and even Lok Sabha members except Raghavendra brother of Vijayendra, all others are against Vijayendra and stand by me.