Expelled Basava Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swamiji Hits Back at Trust in Kudalasangama

Bagalkot: In a dramatic turn of events at Kudalasangama, Sri Basava Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swamiji, who was declared expelled from the Lingayat Panchamasali Peetha by the Trust on Sunday, hit back, saying that no one other than devotees had the authority to remove him.

“The Peetha is not built of stone and mud, but in the hearts of devotees. Only they, as the embodiment of the divine, can decide my future. The verdict of the devotees is supreme, not that of a few individuals. We will hold a state-level meeting in three to four days and decide the future course of action,” he told a large gathering of supporters on his arrival at Kudalasangama.

Responding to allegations that he had amassed properties, the seer clarified that he had not undertaken any activities on land donated by devotees in Kudalasangama or Davanagere.

“I have nothing to hide. Even if Artificial Intelligence is misused to create false evidence, devotees will not believe such fabrications. People know the truth, and I am prepared to face whatever comes,” he said.

The Swamiji alleged that conspiracies had followed him ever since the launch of the Panchamasali reservation padayatra. While speculation has been rife that he might establish a new Peetha, he ruled out such a move but hinted at the possibility of setting up another Math in Kudalasangama.

“I will do it wherever devotees say,” he remarked.

On his arrival at Kudalasangama on Monday afternoon, the Swamiji was welcomed with garlands and slogans by hundreds of devotees.

He first offered prayers at the Aikya Mantapa and the Sangamanatha temple before addressing his followers under a banyan tree near the temple premises. Several in the crowd also raised slogans against MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar, president of the Lingayat Panchamasali Trust.