Expedite Khata updation of Waqf assets, Karnataka minister tells officials

Vijayapura: Waqf and Minority Welfare Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan has expressed his dissatisfaction with the slow progress in the Khata updation of Waqf properties in Vijayapura district compared to other regions in Karnataka.

Chairing a review meeting at Zilla Panchayat hall on Tuesday, Khan directed the officials to expedite the works of Khata updation and flagging within 45 days.

“Out of 2,148 Waqf properties in the district, there has been an updation in 109 cases, leaving 2,039 pending. This represents 5.07 percent progress, lower than other districts,” he said.

Khan noted that 108 properties are still awaiting flagging and asked the Waqf officials to coordinate effectively with the authorities concerned to ensure timely completion of both record changes and flagging processes, setting a deadline of 45 days.

“There should be no issues in flagging after the Khata updation. I will not tolerate negligence,” he said.

Khan mentioned that In line with the Chief Minister's directives, he has been touring the state conducting Adatals, which are not limited to just formal hearings. He highlighted that these Adalats raise awareness among the public and address their concerns. He stressed the need for rapid responses to public issues, questioning how the government could meet expectations when basic amenities like roads, water, and electricity are not sufficiently provided.

At a Waqf hearing held yesterday in Vijayapura, a total of 330 applications were submitted, including 17 regarding encroachments on Waqf properties, 81 related to account alterations, and 25 for survey work. Khan directed officials to conduct thorough inspections to secure land for necessary burial grounds, advising the purchase of private land if no government land is available. He instructed the Deputy Commissioner to inform him of any financial issues that may arise in acquiring private land, promising to discuss solutions with the Chief Minister.

During the meeting, Khan also instructed that the executive officer of the Sindgi Taluk Panchayat be placed under suspension for failing to attend, reminding the district officials that there should be no leniency in taking action against absent officials who fail to attend the KDP meetings or meetings called by ministers.